The secret Covid-19 rate in Richmond, Canada’s most Chinese city, isn’t what racists might expect. It’s dwarfed by the rest of the nation

  • The prevalence of Covid-19 in Richmond, the world’s most Chinese city outside Asia, appears to be about one-third that of Canada and half that of Vancouver
  • British Columbia authorities had tried to conceal municipal infection rates, fearing stigma, but they were cited by an official in a Facebook Live session
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 6:15am, 30 Apr, 2020

Travellers wearing face masks arrive at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond on April 20. Photo: Xinhua
