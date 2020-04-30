Travellers wearing face masks arrive at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond on April 20. Photo: Xinhua
The secret Covid-19 rate in Richmond, Canada’s most Chinese city, isn’t what racists might expect. It’s dwarfed by the rest of the nation
- The prevalence of Covid-19 in Richmond, the world’s most Chinese city outside Asia, appears to be about one-third that of Canada and half that of Vancouver
- British Columbia authorities had tried to conceal municipal infection rates, fearing stigma, but they were cited by an official in a Facebook Live session
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Travellers wearing face masks arrive at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond on April 20. Photo: Xinhua