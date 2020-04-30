Actor Harrison Ford attends the premiere of The Call of the Wild in Los Angeles in February. Photo: AP
Harrison Ford pilots plane across runway where another aircraft was landing, prompting investigation
- Star Wars actor made mistake after mishearing instruction from air traffic control at airport in Los Angeles area
- Ford, 77, is a frequent flier of planes and helicopters and has had several close calls over the years
Topic | Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Actor Harrison Ford attends the premiere of The Call of the Wild in Los Angeles in February. Photo: AP