With the city under lockdown, a jogger runs past murals on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Drug dollars and Chinese cash: dirty money piles up in Los Angeles amid coronavirus lockdown

  • Authorities seize millions in illegal proceeds as pandemic makes it hard for crime groups to move funds in and out of city
  • Complex system of exchange involving Chinese capital and Mexican narcotics breaks down in face of disrupted global supply chains
Updated: 8:02am, 30 Apr, 2020

