Coronavirus originated in China but was ‘not man-made or genetically modified’, US spy agencies conclude
- Trump administration has sharpened his rhetoric on China, accusing it of failing to do act swiftly enough to stop the spread of the virus that causes Covid-19
- Scientists say the virus arose naturally in bats. Even so, Pompeo and others have pointed fingers at an institute that is run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences
Chinese government workers coordinate transportation of travellers from Wuhan to designated quarantine sites in Beijing. Photo: AP