Coronavirus: UN chief laments lack of global leadership as US-China row stalls truce resolution

  • Security Council has spent over a month negotiating resolution calling for humanitarian truce in conflicts around the world
  • Sticking point is disagreement over how it should refer to World Health Organisation, which Trump has accused of being too ‘China-centric’
Reuters

Updated: 4:29am, 1 May, 2020

