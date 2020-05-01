United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen on a video screen during a virtual climate summit in Berlin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: UN chief laments lack of global leadership as US-China row stalls truce resolution
- Security Council has spent over a month negotiating resolution calling for humanitarian truce in conflicts around the world
- Sticking point is disagreement over how it should refer to World Health Organisation, which Trump has accused of being too ‘China-centric’
