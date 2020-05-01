An illustration released by Nasa depicts astronauts on the moon’s surface. Image: Nasa via AP
Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to build Nasa’s new moon lander
- Space firm Dynetics will share US$967 million with companies belonging to billionaire owners of Tesla and Amazon in plan to bring US astronauts to lunar surface
- Nasa envisions long-term presence on moon that will eventually enable humans to reach Mars
Topic | Space
An illustration released by Nasa depicts astronauts on the moon’s surface. Image: Nasa via AP