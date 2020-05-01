Vials of remdesivir, an experimental treatment for Covid-19, are capped at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, in March. Photo: Gilead Sciences via Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Gilead working to ramp up production of potential Covid-19 treatment remdesivir

  • Company expects to have more than 1 million doses manufactured by December, with several million more planned for 2021
  • 140,000 doses to be ready by end of May and will be donated to hospitals
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:08am, 1 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Vials of remdesivir, an experimental treatment for Covid-19, are capped at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, in March. Photo: Gilead Sciences via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE