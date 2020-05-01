Vials of remdesivir, an experimental treatment for Covid-19, are capped at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, in March. Photo: Gilead Sciences via Reuters
Coronavirus: Gilead working to ramp up production of potential Covid-19 treatment remdesivir
- Company expects to have more than 1 million doses manufactured by December, with several million more planned for 2021
- 140,000 doses to be ready by end of May and will be donated to hospitals
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
