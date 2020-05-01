Election day in the US is on November 3. Although most Americans go to polling places to vote, some will cast mail ballots. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

China shaping up to be central campaign theme for both Donald Trump and Joe Biden

  • US presidential race already features ads with candidates accusing the other of being ‘soft on China’
  • How Beijing responds to the US political rhetoric will determine whether the two sides stay engaged, analysts say
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 7:23am, 1 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Election day in the US is on November 3. Although most Americans go to polling places to vote, some will cast mail ballots. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE