A CH-148 Cyclone helicopter hovers above the HMCS Fredericton in February. Photo: Corporal Simon Arcand/Canadian Armed Forces via Reuters
One dead, five missing after Canadian military helicopter crashes near Greece
- The Cyclone aircraft was deployed on board the frigate HMCS Fredericton during a Nato training exercise
- Deceased identified as 23-year-old Abbigail Cowbrough, from Nova Scotia
