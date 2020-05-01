Lab technicians load filled vials of remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: what is remdesivir and how effective is it against Covid-19?

  • Remdesivir is an experimental antiviral made by pharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences that was first developed to treat Ebola
  • A trial found that virus patients on the drug had a 31 per cent faster time to recovery, but US expert Fauci says remdesivir is not a miracle cure
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:18pm, 1 May, 2020

