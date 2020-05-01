Democratic presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation, saying ‘it never happened’
- The allegation dates back to 1993, when a former staffer claims Biden assaulted her in a hallway on Capitol Hill
- Biden said he will ask the National Archives to determine whether there is any record of such a complaint being filed
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
