Visitors pay their respects at a roadside memorial for victims of a mass shooting in Portapique, Nova Scotia, in April. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada bans assault-style weapons after mass shooting

  • 22 people were killed in Nova Scotia last month during rampage by gunman
  • Trade in military-style firearms, including the AR-15, no longer allowed, says PM Justin Trudeau
Updated: 12:55am, 2 May, 2020

