A lab technician loads vials of remdesivir into a box at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, in March. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US Food and Drug Administration approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat Covid-19

  • FDA chief says experimental drug will be available for patients hospitalised with disease
  • Government-sponsored study showed Gilead’s remdesivir shortened recovery time by about 30 per cent
Updated: 4:45am, 2 May, 2020

