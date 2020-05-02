A lab technician loads vials of remdesivir into a box at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, in March. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US Food and Drug Administration approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat Covid-19
- FDA chief says experimental drug will be available for patients hospitalised with disease
- Government-sponsored study showed Gilead’s remdesivir shortened recovery time by about 30 per cent
