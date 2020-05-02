National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr Anthony Fauci attends a coronavirus response meeting. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: White House blocks top health official Fauci from testifying to Congress
- Fauci’s testimony was being sought for a May 6 hearing by a House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees health programmes
- The well-regarded doctor has at times corrected or contradicted US President Donald Trump at White House briefings or in press interviews
