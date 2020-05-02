US protesters rally in San Diego, California, calling for an end to the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Lockdown fatigue in US, Australia as Singapore, Japan stay home, Google data shows

  • The latest update of aggregated travel patterns Google collected from its users’ phones pointed to increased disobedience in some places
  • In Australia, visits to workplaces and entertainment venues plunged 80 per cent in mid-April but later rebounded when the rate of new cases slowed
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:00pm, 2 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US protesters rally in San Diego, California, calling for an end to the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE