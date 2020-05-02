US protesters rally in San Diego, California, calling for an end to the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Reuters
Lockdown fatigue in US, Australia as Singapore, Japan stay home, Google data shows
- The latest update of aggregated travel patterns Google collected from its users’ phones pointed to increased disobedience in some places
- In Australia, visits to workplaces and entertainment venues plunged 80 per cent in mid-April but later rebounded when the rate of new cases slowed
