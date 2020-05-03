People gathered near to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich Park, overlooking the city of London. Photo: PA via AP
Coronavirus latest: UK death toll nears Italy’s; restrictions ease across much of Europe
- Globally, the number of people who have died due to the virus has now topped 240,000
- Inmates at a prison in Manaus, that has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, have taken seven prison guards hostage
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
