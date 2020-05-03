Warren Buffett speaks during the virtual Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: billionaire Warren Buffett’s prediction for America after Berkshire Hathaway’s US$50 billion loss

  • Buffett’s Berkshire posted a record quarterly net loss of nearly US$50 billion
  • Company sells entire stakes in US airlines, Buffett says ‘world has changed’
Topic |   Warren Buffett
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:39am, 3 May, 2020

