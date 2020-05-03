Armed protesters provide ‘security’ on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, demanding the reopening of businesses. Photo: AFP
Armed militia at US virus protests a constitutional right, supporters say. Critics say they intimidate
- Gun-carrying protesters outside state capitols are a regular occurrence in many states, especially in Republican-leaning ones
- Trump calls armed protesters at the Michigan state capitol ‘very good people’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Armed protesters provide ‘security’ on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, demanding the reopening of businesses. Photo: AFP