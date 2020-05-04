Many are worried that Trump’s withdrawal from international cooperation efforts will limit America’s access to a vaccine. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Trump claims US will have vaccine ‘by end of year, without evidence
- All vaccines currently in development are still in the early phases of clinical trials, and few drug companies expect one to be available before 2021
- He also returned to promoting a malaria drug for coronavirus treatment, even though his own administration has warned of dangerous side effects
