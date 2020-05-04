US President Donald Trump during Sunday’s virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

Trump says he will kill phase one trade deal if China US$200 billion spending promise falls short

  • Slowdown in Chinese economy due to coronavirus pandemic may have affected Beijing’s ability to keep the deal but US president says ‘they have to buy’
  • Also suggests China let the virus spread beyond its borders intentionally, while staying away from Wuhan lab theory
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 11:50am, 4 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump during Sunday’s virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE