US President Donald Trump during Sunday’s virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump says he will kill phase one trade deal if China US$200 billion spending promise falls short
- Slowdown in Chinese economy due to coronavirus pandemic may have affected Beijing’s ability to keep the deal but US president says ‘they have to buy’
- Also suggests China let the virus spread beyond its borders intentionally, while staying away from Wuhan lab theory
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
