100,000 dead Americans: Trump revises US coronavirus toll forecast
- Only two weeks ago, the president was predicting 50,000 or 60,000 Americans might die. But on Sunday, he acknowledged the parameters had changed
- White House coronavirus coordinator Dr Deborah Birx said the toll could rise as high as nearly a quarter-million deaths
