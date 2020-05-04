A US flag flies above a graduation ceremony at Pasadena City College last year. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US college students seek refunds over subpar online tuition amid pandemic
- The lawsuits reflect growing frustration with online classes that schools scrambled to create as campuses across the nation were forced to close
- Colleges, though, reject the idea that refunds are in order. They say students are learning from the same professors and are still earning credits
