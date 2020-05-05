Trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks outside the White House in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Donald Trump to extend ‘Buy America’ to medical supplies, trade adviser Peter Navarro says, amid concerns over reliance on China
- President plans to sign executive order requiring federal agencies to buy US-made medical products and pharmaceuticals
- Business leaders and officials fear move could prompt China to curb urgently needed shipments of N95 masks and other protective gear
