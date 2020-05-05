A couple kisses at Duomo Square, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown on Monday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus latest: world leaders pledge US$8 billion in vaccine cash, as global death toll nears 250,000

  • US states plough ahead with reopening, even as Trump says 100,000 Americans could die in pandemic
  • Plane carrying virus aid crashes in Somalia
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 2:43am, 5 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A couple kisses at Duomo Square, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE