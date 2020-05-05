A health care worker talks with people waiting in line at a newly opened Covid-19 community testing location in New York on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

US deaths forecast to surge to 3,000 a day, government document shows, even as Donald Trump pushes states to reopen

  • Projection based on modelling by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention predicts 200,000 new infections daily by end of May
  • White House says document has not been presented to Coronavirus Task Force or gone through inter-agency vetting
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:41am, 5 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A health care worker talks with people waiting in line at a newly opened Covid-19 community testing location in New York on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE