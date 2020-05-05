A health care worker talks with people waiting in line at a newly opened Covid-19 community testing location in New York on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US deaths forecast to surge to 3,000 a day, government document shows, even as Donald Trump pushes states to reopen
- Projection based on modelling by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention predicts 200,000 new infections daily by end of May
- White House says document has not been presented to Coronavirus Task Force or gone through inter-agency vetting
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health care worker talks with people waiting in line at a newly opened Covid-19 community testing location in New York on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE