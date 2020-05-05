World Health Organisation emergencies director Michael Ryan speaks during a Covid-19 press briefing at the WHO headquarters in Geneva in March. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO says US has provided no proof on Wuhan lab claims
- No data or specific evidence received from Washington, says World Health Organisation emergencies director Michael Ryan
- WHO health expert Maria Van Kerkhove reiterates that virus appears to be of natural origin
