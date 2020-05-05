A dead Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington state Department of Agriculture. Photo: AP
Asian ‘murder hornets’ descend on US, worrying agriculture officials
- Scientists don’t know for sure how the killer bug made its way to Washington state, although it could have arrived on a container ship
- The stinging Vespa mandarinia can grow as large as 6.35cm in length and is native to Southeast Asia, China and Taiwan
Topic | United States
A dead Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington state Department of Agriculture. Photo: AP