A dead Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington state Department of Agriculture. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Asian ‘murder hornets’ descend on US, worrying agriculture officials

  • Scientists don’t know for sure how the killer bug made its way to Washington state, although it could have arrived on a container ship
  • The stinging Vespa mandarinia can grow as large as 6.35cm in length and is native to Southeast Asia, China and Taiwan
Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:44am, 5 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A dead Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington state Department of Agriculture. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE