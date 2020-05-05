A man walks past a sign reading “Take-away shows only”, on the front of L'European theatre in Paris. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus could force theatres and cinemas to stay shut for a year, industry warns
- Hollywood too is sceptical about a quick return to normal despite US President Donald Trump saying he wanted American cinemas to reopen as soon as possible
- Studios have pushed back the release of most of their big budget ‘tent-pole’ blockbusters until August or later, reluctant to risk them on a still jittery public
