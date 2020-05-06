Congressman John Ratcliffe testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump’s spy chief pick John Ratcliffe pressed on China and coronavirus by US senators
- Nominee for top intelligence job asked if he would act independently of president on hot-button issues
- At Senate’s first socially distanced hearing, Ratcliffe says he would focus on virus’s impact, questions about its origins, and US competition with Beijing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Congressman John Ratcliffe testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE