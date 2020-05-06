Closed-circuit TV footage shows a man punching an Asian woman in the face in downtown Vancouver on April 12, in what police called an unprovoked attack. Photo: Vancouver Police Department
‘Disgusting’ attacker punches Asian woman in face in Vancouver, amid spate of racist hate crimes
- The motive for the attack is unknown, but Vancouver police have said anti-Asian hate crime is on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic
- There have been 20 anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police this year, 16 taking place in March or April
