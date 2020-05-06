US President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the Honeywell assembly line manufacturing face masks in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump tours mask-making factory – but skips the mask
- US president dons safety goggles but doesn’t cover face when leaving White House quarantine to visit Honeywell facility in Arizona
- Trump has said he can’t see himself meeting other world leaders in a mask, despite recommendations from US health authorities
