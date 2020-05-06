Indian paramilitary personnel patrol a deserted street during a lockdown in Gauhati. Photo: AP
Coronavirus lockdown could trigger 1.4 million extra tuberculosis deaths, study shows
- New disease models showed that social distancing could lead to a disastrous rebound in TB infections
- A three-month lockdown followed by a 10-month ‘recovery’ period could lead to an additional 6 million infections by 2025, the study found
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Indian paramilitary personnel patrol a deserted street during a lockdown in Gauhati. Photo: AP