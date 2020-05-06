Indian paramilitary personnel patrol a deserted street during a lockdown in Gauhati. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus lockdown could trigger 1.4 million extra tuberculosis deaths, study shows

  • New disease models showed that social distancing could lead to a disastrous rebound in TB infections
  • A three-month lockdown followed by a 10-month ‘recovery’ period could lead to an additional 6 million infections by 2025, the study found
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:46pm, 6 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian paramilitary personnel patrol a deserted street during a lockdown in Gauhati. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE