US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the press on Wednesday in Washington. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Mike Pompeo says US report assessing Hong Kong autonomy to be delayed until after Chinese legislative session

  • US State Department waits to see if Hong Kong situation is addressed by National People’s Congress in its annual meeting, which begins May 22
  • Evaluation required by the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which will be sent to Congress, could trigger US sanctions
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 12:57am, 7 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the press on Wednesday in Washington. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE