US President Donald Trump tours of a Honeywell International plant that manufactures personal protective equipment in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Donald Trump says he wore mask at factory but took it off after being told he didn’t need one
- US president tried on face coverings from Honeywell, 3M and other manufacturers while ‘backstage’
- Workers at plant are required to wear masks, but Trump says Honeywell CEO told him he was not required to
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US President Donald Trump tours of a Honeywell International plant that manufactures personal protective equipment in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP