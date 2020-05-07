US President Donald Trump tours of a Honeywell International plant that manufactures personal protective equipment in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Donald Trump says he wore mask at factory but took it off after being told he didn’t need one

  • US president tried on face coverings from Honeywell, 3M and other manufacturers while ‘backstage’
  • Workers at plant are required to wear masks, but Trump says Honeywell CEO told him he was not required to
Reuters
Updated: 4:01am, 7 May, 2020

