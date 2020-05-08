New York’s funeral homes are caught in the middle between hospitals and the city’s cemeteries and crematoriums. Pictured, Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: AP
As coronavirus victims overwhelm New York funeral homes, traditions are delayed and denied
- Funeral workers have become frontline responders struggling to give comfort to mourning families
- The city’s mortality rate is finally falling but its experience is likely to be repeated across the US as numbers rise elsewhere
