The swifter introduction of measures to contain the coronavirus could have saved thousands of American lives, according to a new study. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US death toll would have been halved had health authorities acted 4 days sooner, study says
- Growth rate for new infections, fatalities slowed dramatically after introduction of self-isolation measures and wearing of face masks, American researchers say
- Had Washington acted even a month after Beijing shut down Wuhan, human cost would have been a fraction of what it is today, they say
