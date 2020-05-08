The swifter introduction of measures to contain the coronavirus could have saved thousands of American lives, according to a new study. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US death toll would have been halved had health authorities acted 4 days sooner, study says

  • Growth rate for new infections, fatalities slowed dramatically after introduction of self-isolation measures and wearing of face masks, American researchers say
  • Had Washington acted even a month after Beijing shut down Wuhan, human cost would have been a fraction of what it is today, they say
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 8 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The swifter introduction of measures to contain the coronavirus could have saved thousands of American lives, according to a new study. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE