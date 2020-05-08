Former US national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington in September. Photo: AP
Justice Department drops criminal case against ex-Donald Trump aide Michael Flynn
- Move comes after president and his allies stepped up assault on legal case against former national security adviser
- Abandoned prosecution could be end of one of most prominent cases brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as result of Trump-Russia collusion investigation
