A woman wearing a face mask pushes a baby stroller past residential buildings near West Kowloon station in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

Masks, tests, quarantine centres: What can Canada learn from Hong Kong’s Covid-19 successes?

  • Professor Samuel Yeung-shan Wong says Canada should follow Hong Kong by supporting public mask wearing and testing all arrivals at airports for coronavirus
  • A study by Wong, published in Canada, says Hong Kong’s aggressive contact tracing and quarantine measures also helped restrict the spread of the disease
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 6:06am, 8 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman wearing a face mask pushes a baby stroller past residential buildings near West Kowloon station in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE