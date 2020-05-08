Tara Reade said former US vice-president Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she worked in his Senate office in 1993. Biden has denied the allegations. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden sexual assault accuser Tara Reade calls on him to quit US presidential race

  • “You should not be running on character for the president of the United States,” the former staffer said in an interview with Megyn Kelly
  • Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has denied the allegations, saying more and more inconsistencies keep emerging
Topic |   United States
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:08pm, 8 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tara Reade said former US vice-president Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she worked in his Senate office in 1993. Biden has denied the allegations. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE