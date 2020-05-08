Tara Reade said former US vice-president Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she worked in his Senate office in 1993. Biden has denied the allegations. Photo: AP
Joe Biden sexual assault accuser Tara Reade calls on him to quit US presidential race
- “You should not be running on character for the president of the United States,” the former staffer said in an interview with Megyn Kelly
- Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has denied the allegations, saying more and more inconsistencies keep emerging
