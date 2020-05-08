Melinda Gates and her husband Bill Gates speak during the Global Citizen “One World: Together At Home” event on April 18. She gave the Trump administration a low score for the way it has handled the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Melinda Gates gives Trump administration a ‘D-minus’ for its coronavirus response

  • The co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said the US government lacks a coordinated response in its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
  • She said more money needs to be put toward testing and contact tracing, starting with health care workers and vulnerable populations
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 3:22pm, 8 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Melinda Gates and her husband Bill Gates speak during the Global Citizen “One World: Together At Home” event on April 18. She gave the Trump administration a low score for the way it has handled the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE