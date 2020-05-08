Researchers identified 13 mutations in the spike protein of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus mutation becomes ‘urgent concern’ as it dominates across Europe and North America
- Researchers in Britain and US find 13 mutations in spike protein, one of which is becoming increasingly prevalent as Covid-19 spreads round globe
- New form is matter scientists split over whether this new form is likely to prove more transmissible or deadly than the original strain identified in China
