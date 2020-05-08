Gregory McMichael (L) and his son Travis McMichael have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Photo: AP
Georgia man, son arrested in shooting death of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery
- Ahmaud Arbery was killed on February 23 as he ran in his residential neighbourhood in the town of Brunswick
- Gregory and Travis McMichael were charged with murder after the killing was captured in a video that went viral, sparking outrage across the US
Topic | United States
Gregory McMichael (L) and his son Travis McMichael have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Photo: AP