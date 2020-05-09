The US says Beijing has declined to provide early samples of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: scientists say US-China ‘political drama’ is impeding progress on tracing Covid-19’s path

  • Requests for early virus samples from China likely would have been more productive coming from medical experts, not the US State Department
  • ‘Infectious disease … doesn’t respect the political clashes between different nations, so we need to figure out a way to work together’
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Robert Delaney
Updated: 6:02am, 9 May, 2020

