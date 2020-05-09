Flags of the United Nations and the United States of America are seen in New York City. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US reversal scuppers UN vote on global pandemic ceasefire
- The country’s delegation declared it could not support the current draft, without further detail, after nearly two months of difficult negotiation
- When asked for an explanation of the US move, a State Department official said that China had ‘repeatedly blocked compromises’
