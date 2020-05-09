A protester holds a poster reading 'We are onto this plandemic open CA now' during a small demonstration in California. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Facebook, YouTube race to squash fake ‘Plandemic’ documentary

  • The video propagates coronavirus conspiracy theories, which could encourage viewers to ignore public health recommendations
  • It centres on interviews with Judy Milkovits, whose false claims include the allegation that wealthy people are intentionally spreading the virus
Tribune News Service
Updated: 2:07pm, 9 May, 2020

