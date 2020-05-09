US President Donald Trump pictured at the White House. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump ‘not worried’ about coronavirus spread in White House after vice-president’s aide tests positive

  • The US president made the remarks after publicly identifying Katie Miller, Vice-President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman, as having the virus
  • Miller’s husband Stephen is a top Trump adviser. The White House had no immediate comment on whether he had been tested
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:38pm, 9 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump pictured at the White House. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE