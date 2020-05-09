A US police officer works at a crime scene of a shooting in Milwaukee in February . Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Coronavirus lockdown in US triggers plunge in mass shootings
- The number of mass shootings in the country dropped 24 per cent in April from a year earlier as churches, malls, schools and parks were closed
- The decline occurred despite a spike in gun sales that month
