Lab technicians loading vials of remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US starts distributing Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug to states most in need

  • US government begins shipping experimental drug remdesivir to six states including New Jersey and Illinois
  • Remdesivir vials also marked for donations to health authorities overseas
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Robert Delaney
Updated: 1:02am, 10 May, 2020

