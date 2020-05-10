Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is among the federal officials hoping for a “breakthrough” in antigen tests. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US approves new antigen test with fast results

  • The antigen test is the third type of test to be authorised by the FDA
  • Currently, the only way to diagnose active COVID-19 is to test a patient’s nasal swab for genetic material of the virus
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Updated: 3:20am, 10 May, 2020

