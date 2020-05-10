Lauryn Morley, a lower school substitute teacher for the Washington Waldorf School in Bethesda, Maryland, works from her home due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus lockdown means some US college students are paying US$70,000 for Zoom classes
- One student says the shift to distance learning due to stay-at-home orders has resulted in a loss of structure and supervision
- Some students have taken their grievances to court. At least 50 US colleges and universities have been sued by students
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Lauryn Morley, a lower school substitute teacher for the Washington Waldorf School in Bethesda, Maryland, works from her home due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP